Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu better known as Pa Kasumu is dead.

Pa Kasumu’s death was announced by Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako on her Instagram page on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

According to her, the actor died after a brief illness.

She wrote, "Our model veteran actor Pa kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow. It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce ur in Para, that our #paraafricafoundation model actor Pa kasunmu has given up the ghost after a brief illness. The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost. We will keep u updated with further information on this."

Pa Kasumu died at the age of 66.

May his soul rest in peace.