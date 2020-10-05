Nigerian singer Naira Marley has opposed the calls by the majority of Nigerians for the government to disband the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a post shared via his Instagram live page on Monday, September 5, 2020, the music star said ending SARS is not the problem.

According to him, there are just a few bad eggs in the police force which is not enough for Nigerians to clamour for their disbandment.

"I don't think EndSars is the problem. It's not about EndSars, what are you talking about EndSars? If you end Sars, the police are going to shoot or someone else with a gun is still going to shoot," he said.

"You need to stop the shooting, it's not about ending SARS. Like to be honest, there are actually a lot of SARS that are actually doing their work. Not all police are bad."

"They all not bad. Some of them are actually good, you know. There are some SARS that have actually done their work. You can't just say end SARS just because one SARS or two SARS f**ked up."

Naira Marley believes ending SARS will not solve the problem [Instagram/NairaMarley]

Naira Marley's comments are coming on the heels of a renewed call by Nigerians for the government to do something about the exploitation and killings of young Nigerians by SARS operatives.

Several celebrities including Davido, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Olamide, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and a host of others have all called on the government to fix the crisis being spearheaded by the special unit of the Nigeria Police Force.