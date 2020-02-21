Ladies and gentlemen, Mo Abudu is now a grandmother.

The media mogul announced the good news via her Instagram page on Friday, February 21, 2020. In a very cute post, the mother revealed that her daughter and son-in-law, Adebola Makanjuola have welcomed a baby boy.

"All glory to God, I became a grandma today. My darling Temidee gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. Lord, I am so so grateful 🙏🏾❤🙏🏾. Dear Temidayo and Adebola, my biggest congratulations... God's love, favour and blessings now and always 🙏🏾," she wrote.

Congratulations to Mo Abudu and her family on the arrival of the bouncing baby boy from all of us at PULSE.

Temidayo Abudu and Adebola Makanjuola tied the knot back in 2019 in a very colourful wedding ceremony.

Temidayo Abudu and Adebola Makanjuola [Credit: TY Bello]

Following an introduction ceremony in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in January, the couple take another decisive step towards a life of togetherness with family, friends and a host of celebrity guests witnessing it all.

Temidayo Abudu's traditional wedding photo [Linda Ikeji]

The ceremony held at Oriental Hotels, Lagos on Sunday, March 24, 2019, and celebrities like Richard Mofe Damilola, Dakore Egbuson, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor, Funke Akindele, Ireti Doyle and a host of others where in attendance.