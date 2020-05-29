Kylie Jenner has reacted to claims by Forbes that she faked her billionaire status.

The reality TV and skincare business mogul took to her Twitter page on Friday, May 29, 2020, where she expressed shock at the news circulated by Forbes about her financial records.

"What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period," she tweeted.

"Even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am I reading."

Jenner believes she has better things to think about rather than focus on how much money she has in the bank account.

"I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have," she concluded.

Jenner's tweets are coming a few hours after Forbes had released an article where they stripped her of her billionaire status.

According to Forbes, the reality TV star and skincare guru altered the figures of her wealth.

Kylie Jenner [Instagram/KylieJenner]

It would be recalled that in 2019, Forbes announced that she was the youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 21.