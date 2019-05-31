As part of her prison reforms and crusade, Kim Kardashian visited an inmate at the San Quentin State Prison.

The purpose of her visit is to free an inmate who has been awaiting death since 1983. According to TMZ, 61-year-old Kevin Cooper was convicted of committing 4 heinous murders in Chino Hills, CA in the '80s and sent directly to death row.

Between then and now, the death penalty was suspended, reinstated, there was a gas chamber and then death by lethal injection and all the while Cooper sat waiting to die, always proclaiming his innocence.

TMZ also reports that Kim Kardashian back in 2018, asked then-Governor of California, Jerry Brown to look into Cooper's case because it appeared that he was being framed up for the murders crimes.

The then governor ordered for a new DNA test to prove that Kevin Cooper was an innocent man. California's new Governor, Gavin Newsom, ordered additional testing in February 2019. Kim Kardashian decided to visit the prison because she wanted to see Kevin one-on-one. It reported that after chatting with Kevin, Kim believed that he was innocent.

It is no news that over the last year, Kim Kardashian has been busy trying to a number of prisoners out of jail. Earlier in May 2019, she helped secure the release of 17 prisoners.

According to TMZ, the reality TV star, and mother of three has been coughing out a lot of money to help secure the release of these inmates who have been doing time in jail. She has worked in conjunction with her own lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, who has also partnered with MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective.

These lawyers have in the last few months, gotten all the legal documentation to get these inmates to have a fresh start to life while Kim Kardashian has been footing all the bills. However, it has been reported that Kim has been getting all these inmates free while trying to keep it away from the media.

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian gave us a hint that she was really deep into her new found love for criminal justice when she helped foot the rent bills for a man who was recently released from jail.