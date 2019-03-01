Khloe Kardashian is presently trending on Twitter following her tweets about Jordyn Woods who she says is lying about her cheating episode with Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Friday, March 1, 2019, where she blasted younger sister's best friend, Jordyn Woods for trying to destroy her family.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" she tweeted.

She went on to point the accusing finger to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson for his actions but said they are dealing with it privately.

"Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me, I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well," she concluded.

These tweets are coming a week after it was reported that Tristan Thompson was spotted making out with Jordyn Woods at a private party.

