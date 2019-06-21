There is a new development in the case between Kevin Spacey and his alleged sexual assault victim as new evidence has revealed that in a series of text messages sent to his girlfriend, he alleged that the movie star groped him 8 times.

According to TMZ, the new documents it obtained reveals some pretty disturbing details of the sexual assault victims experience with the disgraced movie star, Kevin Spacey. According to the docs, the texts are from screenshots taken by the accuser and provided to investigators.

The alleged victim texted his girlfriend Spacey, "grabbed my dick like 8 times", "pulled my zipper down", and "reached down my pants." The man ends the convo by writing, "Kevin Spacey is gay."

However, Kevin Spacey's lawyers are disputing this latest evidence insisting that the text messages don't tell the full story. Another challenge this latest evidence is facing is the fact that not all the text messages were time stamped.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, when Kevin Spacey made a surprise appearance in court, his legal team were angry at the prosecution team for holding on to to the alleged victim's phone because according to them, the details in the phone would play a significant role in showing Kevin Spacey's innocence.

Kevin Spacey makes surprise appearance in court

According to TMZ, the disgraced actor showed up in court for his pretrial on Monday, June 3, 2019, where he had a face-off with the judge. It is reported that his legal team has been trying to obtain evidence from the prosecution team namely, cell phone data from the alleged victim.

There are indications that messages were deleted from the phone that made reference to the alleged victim's "frat boy" tendencies, and he (The lawyer) was never made aware of that until now.

The last time Kevin Spacey showed up in court was in January 2019 and the media buzz at that time was really high. He went on to plead not guilty to the indecent assault charges levelled against him.