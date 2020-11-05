Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo says she has been receiving threats since she withdrew her support for the two leading political parties in Nigeria.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the movie star alleged that someone sent her a message on celebrities not taking on government and the need for her to calm down.

"So this morning I wake up to a message from a friend in the Media, he said someone sent this to him👇 Now, if you are close to Iyabo Ojo, advise her to calm down. Smart celebrities who have brains don't take on governments ooo. I was somewhere and her name was mentioned. 🤐 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ Are we now threatened to silence?" she wrote.

Ojo's worries are coming on the heels of her tweet during the #EndSars protest across the country.

The mother of two had taken to her Twitter page back in October where she announced that she will no longer be campaigning for the APC and PDP.

"I Alice Iyabo Ojo, will never support, campaign or vote for any APC or PDP member ever again in my life even if you are my family or friend, we need a New Nigeria Flag of Nigeria, we need to stop recycling Universal recycling symbol #EndBadGoverance," she tweeted.