Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has released some photos of her recently built mansion in Lagos.

The movie star and mother of two took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 6, 2020, where she shared the photos of her sprawling mansion.

"With all gratitude to the lord...I present to you my sweet home @fespris_decor you rock !!!😍😍," she captioned the photos.

Ojo's new home can be described as one of the most exquisite homes belonging to a celebrity in the country.

From the well put together interiors to the finishing, the movie star must have splashed a huge amount of money making her house stand out like those from 'MTV Cribs.'

Ojo first announced that she had acquired the new property back in July.