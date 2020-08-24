Nigerian movie star, Funke Akindele-Bello turns 43 on Monday, August 24, 2020, and she released some stunning photos to mark the special day.

The beautiful wife and mother of two took to her Instagram page where she shared the photos.

"Thank you, Lord!!!! 43!!! I will Exalt your name OH LORD!! Cheers to many more fruitful years on earth in good health and wealth. AMEN!! #funkeakindelebello," she captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to Funke Akindele-Bello from all of us at Pulse.

The movie star celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary to music star hubby, JJC Skillz on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Akindele and Bello have set of twins together.