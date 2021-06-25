RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Duncan Mighty finds love again as he shares lovey-dovey video with new lover

Odion Okonofua

It is not clear if the music star has officially called it quits with his estranged wife, Vivian.

Nigerian music star Duncan Mighty [Instagram/DuncanMighty]

It looks like Duncan Mighty may have found love again in the hands of a mystery lover.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 24, 2021, where he shared a video of himself kissing the yet-to-be-identified lady.

"Ono Ono Ono Ono Ono ee 😍🤓❤️❤️," he captioned the video.

It is not clear if the music star has officially called it quits with his estranged wife, Vivian.

It would be recalled that the singer accused his estranged wife of trying to kill him.

He accused the mother of his children and her family of poisoning him for two years.

He also said that she cheated on him and revealed that their last child wasn't his.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

