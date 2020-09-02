There is a report that music mogul, Don Jazzy and singer, Tiwa Savage were invited by the Department of State Security over political statements made against President Buhari's administration.

According to Saharareporters, the two celebrities were invited to the Lagos office of the DSS two weeks ago where they were all warned about making utterances against the government.

Savage's warning came after she began a movement known as “WeAreTired” on social media where she slammed the government on its attitude towards the incessant cases of rape in the country.

Sources close to Savage's camp said the music star will not relent to make her voice heard when it comes to speaking for the ordinary Nigerian.

Jazzy was reportedly warned to be careful with the kind of posts he shares on his social media accounts.

In a similar vein, music stars, Yemi Alade and Waje were summoned by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Saharereporters reports.

The commissioner reportedly warned the musicians to steer clear of political comments in order not to incur the wrath of the President Buhari administration.

In a short video shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Don Jazzy reacted to one of the headlines of a publication outfit where it said he was 'quizzed' by the DSS.