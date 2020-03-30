Drake has for the first time shared photos of his son, Adonis on Instagram with a very emotional message for him.

Drake had revealed back in 2018 about the existence of his son in his album.

The rapper took to his Instagram page on Monday, March 30, 2020, where he shared a series of his son's photos.

He went on to pen down an emotional letter for his son.

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright," he wrote.

"It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your light.

"We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice at the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality.

"Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that.

"Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up.

"Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift.

"It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you.

"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on," he concluded.

It would be recalled that in 2018, Drake laid to rest the rumours of him fathering a son as he confirmed his existence on his album.

In the album 'Scorpion,' Drake referred to his son in some songs.

Drake and former adult movie star turned artist and activist, Sophie Brussaux welcomed their son back in 2017.