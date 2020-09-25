Nigerian disc jockey, Imohiosen Patrick popularly known as DJ Neptune has gotten himself a mansion to celebrate his birthday.

The Edo state born disc jockey who turned 30 on Friday, September 25, 2020, took to his Instagram page where he shared photos and videos of the new property.

"You get what you work for and not what you wish. Bought myself a crib 🏠 as a birthday gift 📦, Lord I'm grateful for this and many more 🙏," he captioned the photos.

Happy birthday and a big congratulations to Neptune from all of us at Pulse.

Neptune is a Nigerian disc jockey and Record Producer.