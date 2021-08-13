DJ Khaled says he and his family just recovered from covid-19

The music executive made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, August 13, 2021.

"Thank you grateful for all the love grateful for everyone checking in on my family and I Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself," he wrote.

"Thank you to DOCTORS, thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen thank you Rosa thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery."

Khaled joins the list of high-profile individuals in the entertainment world including Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) who have tested positive for the virus.

Pulse Nigeria

Back home in Nigeria, some celebrities have also fought and defeated the virus.

Music stars, Peter Okoye and Azadus have both recovered from the disease.