Nigerian veteran singer, Olalekan Fadeyi popularly known as Azadus, has shared his experience after recovering from the dreaded coronavirus.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, where he wrote about his experience as a survival of the virus.

He went on to share photos from the facility where he received treatment while appealing to Nigerians to take extra precautions as the virus is real.

"My Survivor story with Covid-19 Glory be to God I just got discharged of Covid-19. Half bread is better than puff-puff That garri in your house is far better than the good meals you won't be able to eat at the hospital," he wrote.

"My Advice, If you must go out, see everyone as that COVID-19 itself and wash your hands for 40secs at the least. Meanwhile, if you insist that Covid-19 is not real, Covid-19 is not in Nigeria or Africa, haaaaaaaaaa well, don't be shy to ask me questions."

"Please kindly say a word of prayer for @lagosstategovt Under our super caring Governor @jidesanwoolu God bless."

Nigeria now has 17, 735 confirmed cases of the virus with 5,967 recoveries, and 469 deaths recorded so far.