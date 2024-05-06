Wizkid and Davido have continued their beef with the two recently dragging each other online. Earlier this year, legendary Nigerian music group The Remedies engaged in a back-and-forth with Eddy Montana, Tony Teitula, and Eedris Abdulkareem all giving their accounts of why the group split.

Davido also recently took to his Instagram story to tease an unreleased song he calls 'Jesus Is King' which is deemed to be a diss record for Wizkid who is known for his "Jesus Is King" posts on X.

As the industry awaits what might be Afrobeats' biggest diss record yet, here are 15 diss records that reflect some of the iconic beefs in Nigerian music since 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

15 Notable Diss Songs in Nigerian Music since 1999.

1. Tony Teitula - Omode Meta featuring Ruff Rugged & Raw, Plantainshun Boiz

After The Remedies split up, Tony Teitula recruited sensational dup Ruff Rugged & Raw and fast-rising boy band Plantainshun Boiz as he took shots at his former band mates Eddy Montana & Eedris Abdulkareem.

2. Eedris Abdulkareem - Wackawikee MCs

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to The Remedies' breakup, Eedris Abdulkareem released Wackawikee MCs where he boasts about being the most important and talented member of the group.

He took direct swipes at Tony Teitula while also dissing Plaintainshun Boiz members for assisting Teitula 'Omode Meta'.

3. 2Baba - U No Holy Pass

ADVERTISEMENT

After being accused of being the reason the Platainshun Boiz broke up after he left the group in 2003, 2Face (now 2Baba) released 'U No Holy Pass' in 2004 to address the accusations from Faze & Blackface.

4. Mode 9 - Death Blow

Legendary MC, Mode 9 was involved in a faceoff with Ruggedman over the latter's style of rap that incorporated indigenous elements. 'Death Blow' is one of the most notable tracks from the back and forth between the duo which lasted a couple of years.

5. Ruggedman - To Whom It May Concern

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruggedman dissed his way to mainstream attention with his 2001 record 'Ehen part 1' on which he took swipes at Eedris Abdulkareem, Rasqui, Maintain, and Black Reverendz.

Ruggedman's most notable beef will come be with Mode 9 with whom he was locked in a battle for supremacy. During their iconic beef, Ruggedman released the single 'To Whom It May Concern' which is a reply to Mode 9.

6. 9ice - Talk I'm Listening feat Seriki

ADVERTISEMENT

When old pals 9ice and Ruggedman fell out, the result was a national scandal that delivered notable diss records including 'Talk I'm Listening' where 9ice recruited Seriki to take on a common enemy.

7. Ruggedman - A Word Is Enough For The 9ice

Ruggedman doesn't shy away from beef and he would give 9ice a piece of his mind on the scathing record where he boasted about his contributions to 9ice's success.

8. MI - Beef

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian rap great MI Abaga's beef with Kelly Handsome is a memorable one, especially for the quality of songs it produced. One of those records is 'Beef' on which MI took a warning shot at Kelly Handsome he addresses from a place of authority.

9. Wande Coal - Who Born The Maga

The seminal music star Wande Coal is a jolly good fellow whose melodies charted the cause for Nigerian mainstream pop music. However, when triggered, Wande Coal can become a beast capable of devouring everything in sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his beef with Kelly Handsome who was in a beef with pretty much the entire industry, Wande Coal shaded him with the swaggering record 'Who Born The Maga'.

10. Kelly Handsome - Igwe

Kelly Handsome was in a beef with pretty much the entire music industry and many listeners will argue that he didn't lose. The most iconic of his diss records is 'Igwe' on which he took on Mo'hit Records.

11. Reminisce - Local Rappers feat Olamide, Phyno

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of Nigeria's music's most iconic rappers who fly the flag of indigenous rap combined for a record that celebrates their ascension as the biggest rappers in the country. The smash hit took veiled digs at punchline-speaking rappers.

12. Mallam Spicy - 1005 Naira (Free Cure)

After he fell out with his friend Terry G over a beat he paid for that later became Terry G's smash hit 'Free Madness', Mallam Spicy would take the same beat to record the smash diss track that equally popularised him in the mainstream.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. M.I - Viper

MI Abaga's beef with Vector is one of the most iconic beefs in Nigerian rap history with the musical output matching the profile of the stars involved. MI's 'Viper' is a scathing diss record that emphasises his place as arguably the greatest lyricist the continent has ever seen.

14. Vector - Judas The Rat

ADVERTISEMENT

Vector has been known to hold his own in rap beefs and when he faced off with MI, he delivered the memorable diss track 'Judas The Rat' that earned him the last say before both artists eventually made up.

15. Davido - Fem