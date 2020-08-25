American comedian, Kevin Hart says he tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus earlier in the year.

According to PageSix, Hart made this known during his performance at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

"The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am," he said.

Kevin Hart says he tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus earlier in the year. [Instagram/KevinHart4Real]

Hart joins the list of high profile individuals in the entertainment world who have tested positive for the virus.

Back home in Nigeria, some celebrities have tested positive for the virus.

These celebrities join the list of people around the country who recovered from coronavirus [Instagram/PeterPSquare] [Instagram/Azadus01]

Music stars, Peter Okoye and Azadus have both recovered from the disease while screen goddess, Omotola Jalade-Ekiende is still in isolation.