Nigerian veteran comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome also known as Alibaba has slammed those who are of the notion that covid-19 doesn't exist.

The comedian who has been in isolation after contracting the virus made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, January 4, 2021.

"COVID is real. Don’t let anyone tell you it’s a scam. I just came out of isolation. Several people died while I was there. Some of my close friends knew and they were very supportive," he wrote.

"I thank the Lagos State governor @jidesanwoolu and the commissioner for health, the MD of the COVID CENTRE in YABA, the Doctors, especially Dr Nifemi, who are risking their lives to keep us alive. Thanks to all the nurses."

"I want to thank @gbengaadeyinka1stgcon... you are a good friend. @margaretorakwusi @maryamuwai @itsifeanyi and friends to go checked up on me. COVID is real. Observe all the protocols."

"People are dying. And it’s not a joke. In fact, anyone who says COVID is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool."

The veteran comedian joins the list of celebrities who have recovered from the novel disease.