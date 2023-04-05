DJ Cuppy donates £100,000 to University of Oxford to support African graduates

Cuppy, who has two master's degrees from the prestigious university, established the "Cuppy African Oxford Fund" as a scholarship fund for Africans.

She announced the fund on her Instagram page, with the goal of assisting future African leaders by equipping them with the knowledge, tools, and networks needed to have the greatest effect on Africa and beyond.

She added that she wanted to use education to support individuals in achieving their full potential during the next ten years.

The 30-year-old DJ wrote, "Proud to launch the Cuppy Africa Oxford Fund! I just graduated from Oxford_Uni and so this partnership means a lot to me…This £100,000 gift is in support of African Graduate students. It aims to support future leaders from the continent by enabling them to access the necessary skills, resources and networks to maximise their impact. Over the next 10 years, my hope is to support those in their education journeys and reach their full potential during their time at Oxford and beyond."

On March 16, 2023, DJ Cuppy announced that she has completed another Master’s program at the University of Oxford in England, United Kingdom.

