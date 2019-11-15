Dj Cuppy's professionalism doesn't end at the turntable or studio, she also knows how to pull off amazing Ankara styles that can serve as an inspiration for this weekend.

Ife Otedola popularly addressed as DJ Cuppy, who was in the news recently for raising 10 million Pounds for her foundation. The gala was attended by the high and mighty of Nigeria. Today's article will be focused on her Ankara style. Get ready to be inspired.

Cuppy’s love for music is almost equal to her love for Ankara pieces. From gowns to jumpsuits, and crop tops, here are some of her styles we fell in love with.

Got a party this weekend? You should totally try this style.

Cuppy kept it simple, African and classy with this lovely style.

Cuppy threw all down in this classy look and we're definitely rooting for it

Let your sleeves do the talking like Cuppy and you'll be making a fashion statement.

This particular style will fit into a work outfit.

Remember 'Oleku' ? You can add a little spice to the style by using two different colors of the same Ankara print.

Beauty in colors! You already Cuppy loves to play with colors and she doing the same with this Ankara prints.