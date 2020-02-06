Juliet Ibrahim appears to be shading former boyfriend, Iceberg Slim in her latest Instagram post.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 6, 2020, where she shared a photo of herself sipping from a glass of wine and captioned it with a post kind of gives everyone the vibe that she threw shade at Iceberg.

"Let's have a toast for the douchebags, Let's have a toast for the assholes, Let's have a toast for the scumbags, every one of them that I know... #AToastToLife @atoasttolifebook. RUNAWAY AS FAST AS YOU CAN..." she wrote.

It is no mere coincidence that Juliet Ibrahim will be sharing this post just a few hours after her former boyfriend, Iceberg Slim dropped a message on social media about their failed relationship.

Iceberg Slim had sent a message to the 'self-righteous association' who won't stop dragging him for cheating on Juliet Ibrahim. The rapper took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, where he talked about how revealing his cheating escapades has won him more foes than fans.

For those who aren't familiar with the story, Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim were in one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships in the country between 2017 and 2018.

