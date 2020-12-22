Nigerian music icon D'banj has recovered his Instagram account five days after it was hacked.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the music star revealed that he lost his account to hackers.

"My people, a big thank you for all for the support so far, the calls and messages are deeply appreciated," he wrote.

"My account was hacked by scrupulous people. I will like to give a big thumbs up to my technical team in conjunction with @csa.global and the @facebook team who worked tirelessly to retrieve my account."

He, however, advised his fans not to deal with anyone who might have sent them messages during the period the account was hacked.

Dbanj's Instagram account was hacked for five days [Instagram/IamBangaLee]

"Please ignore any DMs or comments that may have erupted from my account between 17th of Dec to 22nd of Dec. We stand strong 💪🏽 Let’s keep winning 🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯💯," he added.

D'banj joins the list of celebrities who have had their social media accounts hacked.

From Seyi Shay to BBNaija's Prince, these celebrities have had to deal with the consequences of getting their social media pages hacked.