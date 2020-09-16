Nigerian singer, Oyebanjo Dapo popularly known as D'banj is celebrating his son as he turns one.

The music star in a post shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, was full of praises as he celebrated his son.

"The joy of the Lord is my strength and His Mercies Endures forever . 🙏🙏🙏. As our Prince is ONE year Old now we thank God for His Grace, Mercies, and protection. 🙏🙏🙏🙏," he wrote.

Happy birthday to D'banj's son from all of us at Pulse.

D'Banj welcomed his son with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow in the United States of America back in 2019.

According to a report by Metronews NG, D'Banj welcomed his son on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

The hospital or state where Lineo Didi Kilgrow delivered the couple's son was not disclosed but the mother and child were said to be in good shape.