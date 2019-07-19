After putting up a picture of a much older Davido using photo-altering app FaceApp, on Instagram, RMD has reacted.

Richard Mofe Damijo reacted to Davido’s FaceApp picture after his fans and followers insisted that he looks like the veteran actor.

The picture post, which has over 340K likes and over 10K comments, had RMD reacting to the resemblance claims.

In his reaction, RMD agreed that the photo-altering app makes Davido look like him a bit. But he went further to say he still looked better than the younger singer.

“Lol for real oo @davidoofficial. You do a little bit. But I fine pass him old age abi?”

In the same vein, actress, Iyabo Ojo wondered if the picture post was not RMD because of the resemblance. She wrote, “is this uncle Richard mofe.”

Other celebs like Falz, Broda Shaggi, Yung6ix, Etinosa Idemudia, and Danagog also agreed that there was some resemblance between Davido and RMD.

Quite many of Davido’s followers also share the opinion that the singer looks like RMD using the FaceApp.

In the last few days, the FaceApp, a photo-altering smartphone app, has found itself at the center of a popular social media challenge.

A range of celebrities had been using the app’s age filter to modify photographs of themselves and provide realistic glimpses of what they could look like decades in the future.