It looks like there might be trouble in paradise as Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu is wishing she could be a mother and father to their daughter.

Sophia Momodu made this wish known via her Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. It is not clear what has transpired between Sophie and her baby daddy, Davido but she wishes she could take care of her daughter in peace.

"Sometimes I wish I could be a father and mother all by myself. God please help me, bless the works of my hands, prosper my businesses so I can take care of my daughter in peace, she wrote.

From this post, it appears that the off and on frosty relationship between Davido and the mother of his first daughter has hit another brick wall.

Over the last few years, the two have been able to stay away from the tabloids over their relationship but right now it sounds like she can't be bothered.

We trust Davido to reply to this post if actually, their relationship has gone sour. The last time a baby mama drama escalated in a similar manner was when Wizkid's baby mama, Sola Ogudugu threw shades at him...we all know that didn't end well.

