There are reports that Davido is wanted by the police authorities in the Gambia for assaulting a photographer who covered his recent tour in that country.

According to EnquirerMag, the photographer, Kenny Egbuke who is known to be very popular in the Gambia was said to have been assaulted by Davido after he had challenged the singer's reaction to a female fan's request to take a photo with him.

"A young female fan had approached Davido for a selfie while he was eating. The lady was said to have taken a few pictures of him before going close to him and this, it was gathered, did not go down well with Davido, who sent her back by shouting at her. This, according to a source, attracted Egbuke’s interest as he advised Davido to take it cool with the lady because star-struck ladies could be annoying, especially when they see a star like him," the source said.

Davido allegedly got infuriated by Kenny Egbuke's statement as he went on to attack the celebrity photographer. E-Daily reports that Davido may have killed the photographer because he made attempt to break the bottle of Hennessey he was drinking on the photographer’s head. He was said to have left with all his entourage, moments after.

Pulse reached out to Davido's manager, Asa Asika but his photo was switched off and an email was sent to the music star's camp and we are yet to get a reply. This is not the first time Davido's name will be mentioned in an unruly conduct outside the country. Recall when his crew and that of Wizkid got into a fight in 2017 just before they settled their rift.

Davido, Wizkid reportedly clash in Dubai

Back in November 2017, Davido and Wizkid just before they settled their beef clashed in Dubai . Dubai played host to a number of artists on November 16, 2017, for the One Africa Music Festival. Davido and Wizkid were both performers at the event.

According to Instablog9ja, a fight erupted among the members of both stars. It was also reported that Wizkid was assaulted by one of the members of Davido's crew.