Nigerian music icon, Daddy Showkey wants the federal government to seriously consider legalise the use of Cannabis for medicinal purposes.

In an almost 3 minutes video shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, the music star wondered why the government has never given medicinal Cannabis a thought.

"Where our brains go? Now many countries dey survive on Cannabis wen una dey call Igbo. The thing wen una nor understand be say, Igbo nor be only to smoke am, Igbo get many medicinal purposes," he said.

"Although some people go misuse am but make we think about the medicinal side. There are a lot of things it can help us with. I have never smoked Indian hemp in my life but I can tell you it can help the youths to get jobs, it can be refined into a cream."

"Go and do your research on Cannabis, it has one of the best oils in the world...America don legalise, Holland don legalise am, UK don legalise am."

Daddy Showkey joins the growing list of celebrities who have advocated for the legalisation of cannabis farming in Nigeria.

Don Jazzy has appealed to the federal government of Nigeria to legalise Cannabis farming. [Instagram/DonJazzy]

Recall that in 2019, music mogul, Don Jazzy advised the government to make the business environment conducive for those who would want to go into cannabis farming.

It didn't end there as he went on to express his shock at the redundancy and vagueness of the existing drug and narcotics acts in the country.