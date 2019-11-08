Chika Ike turns a year older today Friday, November 8, 2019, and she is marking the day with a bikini photo that will keep the guys drooling.
The movie star took to her Instagram page on Friday, where she shared a photo of herself looking steamy hot in a see it all bikini. She went to caption the photo with a message where she showered accolades on herself.
"She ain’t no SMALL CHOPS! She is the full course meal! 😜😉Happy birthday to me🍾🎉🎉🎊🎊🍾. It’s been an amazing year. This new chapter will be even more amazing. Thank you, Lord. I am super grateful...say a prayer for me! 🙏 #happybirthdaytome #smallchopsmovie #jan31st2020 #chikadibia," she wrote.
Happy birthday Chika Ike from all of us at PULSE. It appears some celebrities have set the trend for posting bikini photos on their birthdays.
From Rukky Sanda, Cee-c and most recently Toke Makinwa, these ladies have gotten a lot of their fans especially the guys at the edges of their sits.
Toke Makinwa's steamy birthday...
The media personality who is presently in South Africa on a vacation took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, where she shared some photos that will give the guys something to talk about.
"Watchu looking at 👀👀 Bikini," she captioned one of the photos. We know for sure that a lot of her fans especially the guys will be drooling at these photos for a long time.
Toke Makinwa is no newcomer to the glamorous life as she has become more famous for it than her actual job.