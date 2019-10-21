One of the cutest videos you'd be watching today on social media will be that of Davido and his soon to be wife, Chioma in the hospital with their newborn baby.

The beautiful chef took to her Instagram stories on Monday, October 21, 2019, where she shared a video of Davido sleeping next to her and their baby in the hospital...cute!!!

The two recently welcomed a baby together and couldn't keep calm about it. Even social media had its fair share of the joyous news as they celebrated with Davido and Chioma on the arrival of their son.

Announcing the birth of his son on Sunday, October 20, 2019, via Twitter, the 26-year-old singer calls his fiancee, Chioma, a strong wife. The pop star also revealed the name of the child as David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

“Omoba ti de!!! David Adedeji Adeleke Jr I !! D prince is here!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you, my strong wife!!! I love you!!!!! ❤️💕,” the excited father tweeted.

In the late hours of Saturday, October 19, 2019, Davido announced that he was in the delivery room on Twitter. Davido formally proposed to Chioma in September at a dinner held in a London restaurant.

The engagement came 10 days after the couple’s family had an introduction ceremony in Rowland’s family home in Lagos.