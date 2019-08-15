Toyin Abraham has apparently become the celeb of the moment following the news of the arrival of her baby. What makes it more interesting is that her maternity photos have emerged and we are loving them.

The movie star's husband, Kolawole Ajiyemi took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 16, 2019, where he shared several photos of Toyin Abraham before giving birth. These photos aren't only cute but priceless.

"With God all things are possible," he captioned the photos. The arrival of Toyin Abraham's baby has been greeted with so much pomp and pageantry.

Several celebrities have congratulated the first time on social media. The birth of the baby was even announced by one of her friends, actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Toyin Abraham welcomes baby boy

The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo's Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.

"This is the LORD'S doing & it's marvelous in our eyes.....the joy I have been feeling since I heard the news is immeasurable 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💙💃💃💃💙💙💙💙💙💙💃💃💃 @toyin_abraham welcome to motherhood darling....... may you always be happy, God's blessings will never depart from your new family....... his grace, riches and protection will always be in your 🙏🙏@kolawoleajeyemi, thank you!!! ...... Yes!!! I'm a proud sexy grand godmother 😜 💃💃💃💃💃," she wrote.

There have been speculations about Toyin Abraham being pregnant for a while now. Even though she has come out at different times to debunk the news.

However, Toyin brought a lot of attention to her private life when she took down all her Instagram photos a few days ago. That was followed by her pre-wedding photos that were been shared on the Instagram pages of her very close friends.