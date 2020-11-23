Nigerian veteran singer Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy has written a heartfelt apology open letter to his daughter, Dewy, over his post on her sexuality.

In a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page on Monday, November 23, 2020, the music star apologised to his daughter over his famous post where he recounted about her coming out as a lesbian.

"My Dear Dewy, I know the last few days may have been tough for you flowing from my Friday post “For Parents Only” on my Instagram. I apologize if my post rubbed you the wrong way, for this I am deeply sorry, my bad. Forgive me," he wrote.

"But Honestly, I was talking to parents trying to get them to understand that they can only give good advice or put their children on the right paths, but the final forming of a person's character lies in their own hands."

"I came into parenting the way most of us did — knowing nothing but trying to learn everything, becos, who no go no fit know. The journey of parenthood is an emotional roller-coaster, filled with happiness, sadness, worries, frustration, pride, excitement, and much more. Parenting is an amazing adventure."

The self-acclaimed activist also recalled how he was also rebellious as a younger adult to his father, which made him not surprised about his daughter's actions towards him.

Dewy Oputa and her father Charly Boy [Instagram/DewyOputa] [Instagram/CharlyBoy]

"When people dey yab me say you dey tackle me for social media, I just dey laff. I dey laff bcos Na so I tackle my papa before I collect my independence. Lion no fit born goat. Never forget that the Oputa’s are very special people, and in you I see me," he wrote.

"Since Saturday morning I have received thousands of phone calls from parents and young people who feel disconnected with their parents. Their testimony has been quite insightful. I was only able to offer a listening ear and soothing words, but I feel taller because our story inspired thousands. That’s a good thing."

"My darling, I promise to allow you tell your story like I have been able to tell mine. I respect your perspectives and I understand. I brought you all up as Global Kids and not as timid village champions. Let’s just go back to the friendship we have been working on. I love you and no one can contest, not even you. My Charly Girl Princess Dewy Daddy’s Totori."

The grandfather's letter is coming days after he recounted how he handled his daughter, Dewy's coming out as a lesbian.

However, his post didn't sit well with his daughter as she called him out over his hypocrisy.