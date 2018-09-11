news

The 1st year remembrance service in honour of Raymond Ekwu, Eucharia Anunobi's son took place over the weekend and a number of celebrities showed up at the church service.

The remembrance service which was held at the Redeemed Christain Church of God in Ikeji saw colleagues of Eucharia Anunobi in attendance. They all came dressed in matching attires to celebrate with the veteran actress and evangelist.

Notably present at the church service were Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Anita Joseph, Susan Peters, Gloria Anozie Roberts, Okey Bakassi, Uru Eke, Belinda Effah, Chinyere Nwabueze and a host of others. This time around, friends of the actress were all smiles, unlike the time they all gathered for the burial of Raymond Ekwu.

Eucharia Anunobi who was the chief host was looking really beautiful in her red dress and hat. In case you are new on this, Eucharia Anunobi lost her son, Raymond in 2017 to sickle cell anaemia.

Eucharia Anunobi confirms her son's death

Back in 2017, Eucharia Anunobi announced the death of her son, Raymond Ekwu . Pulse at that time, reached out to the actress who exclusively revealed to us that she's currently in the hospital "sorting out things" relating to her son's death. She didn't reveal further details.

The actress lost her 15-year-old son to sickle cell anaemia. Raymond, who she had with her ex-husband, Charles Ekwu, in 2002, has been living with sickle cell anaemia from birth. Reports had it that he died of complications from the illness. In 2018, Eucharia Anunobi, however, made a revealing saying her son was mistakenly killed by doctors.

Eucharia Anunobi says her son was mistakenly killed by doctors

Eucharia Anunobi has revealed that her son, Raymond was mistakenly killed by doctors . The veteran actress revealed this while granting an interview with Saturday Beats and also talked about why she celebrated her son’s posthumous birthday.

“I have not removed my mourning clothes, neither have I opened my hair since the death of my son. I have only been wearing white since his demise and the reason I have maintained this is because my son was a good boy to me, but he was mistakenly killed by the doctor. My son was not supposed to die. He was a very wonderful child. I decided to honour him by marking his 16th birthday posthumously the way we normally do," she wrote.

In another interview she granted, she also lamented on how she misses her late son and how his absence has made her house silent.