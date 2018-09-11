Pulse.ng logo
Celebrities show up at Eucharia Anunobi's son's remembrance [Photos]

Eucharia Anunobi See celebrities who showed up at the 1st year remembrance of actress' son [Photos]

Friends of Eucharia Anunobi all came out to support the actress as she marked the 1st year of her son's demise.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eucharia Anunobi flanked by other celebrities at her son's remembrance play

Eucharia Anunobi flanked by other celebrities at her son's remembrance

(Instagram/AnitaJoseph8)

The 1st year remembrance service in honour of Raymond Ekwu, Eucharia Anunobi's son took place over the weekend and a number of celebrities showed up at the church service.

The remembrance service which was held at the Redeemed Christain Church of God in Ikeji saw colleagues of Eucharia Anunobi in attendance. They all came dressed in matching attires to celebrate with the veteran actress and evangelist.

Notably present at the church service were Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Anita Joseph, Susan Peters, Gloria Anozie Roberts, Okey Bakassi, Uru Eke, Belinda Effah, Chinyere Nwabueze and a host of others. This time around, friends of the actress were all smiles, unlike the time they all gathered for the burial of Raymond Ekwu.

 

Eucharia Anunobi who was the chief host was looking really beautiful in her red dress and hat. In case you are new on this, Eucharia Anunobi lost her son, Raymond in 2017 to sickle cell anaemia.

Our sister @euchariaanunobi is such a strong woman and an inspiration to many in d face of adversity and extreme pain.Having lost an only Son,she has risen above d ashes and now has seen more beauty in serving d Lord and worshipping him in truth and in spirit.Her exemplary life of utmost trust in the Lord has made her win more Souls for Jesus and many have been drawn closer to their maker.It is well with u great daughter of Zion.Some of us her colleagues were on ground with her yesterday @ d redeemed Christian Church of God,Rose of Sharon branch Ikeja Lagos for d memorial/Thanksgiving service of Master Raymond Joshua Chinomso EKWU.@belindaeffah,@anitajoseph8,@queenblessingebigieson,@officialtonianwosu@realsusanpatrick @benedictjohnson,@officialfaithwendy,and many others.In everything, we give thanks and glory to God.#raymondjoshualiveson.

ALSO READ: 7 celebrities who have lost loved ones

Eucharia Anunobi confirms her son's death

Eucharia Anunobi speaks about the demise of her son, Raymond play

Eucharia Anunobi speaks about the demise of her son, Raymond

(Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi)

 

Back in 2017, Eucharia Anunobi announced the death of her son, Raymond Ekwu. Pulse at that time, reached out to the actress who exclusively revealed to us that she's currently in the hospital "sorting out things" relating to her son's death. She didn't reveal further details.

The actress lost her 15-year-old son to sickle cell anaemia. Raymond, who she had with her ex-husband, Charles Ekwu, in 2002, has been living with sickle cell anaemia from birth. Reports had it that he died of complications from the illness. In 2018, Eucharia Anunobi, however, made a revealing saying her son was mistakenly killed by doctors.

Eucharia Anunobi says her son was mistakenly killed by doctors

Eucharia Anunobi play

Eucharia Anunobi

(Bella Naija )

 

Eucharia Anunobi has revealed that her son, Raymond was mistakenly killed by doctors. The veteran actress revealed this while granting an interview with Saturday Beats and also talked about why she celebrated her son’s posthumous birthday.

“I have not removed my mourning clothes, neither have I opened my hair since the death of my son. I have only been wearing white since his demise and the reason I have maintained this is because my son was a good boy to me, but he was mistakenly killed by the doctor. My son was not supposed to die. He was a very wonderful child. I decided to honour him by marking his 16th birthday posthumously the way we normally do," she wrote.

The burial of Euchari Anunobi's son play

The burial of Euchari Anunobi's son

(Yaba Left )

 In another interview she granted, she also lamented on how she misses her late son and how his absence has made her house silent.

