Yaaayyyyy!!! Cardi B is back on Instagram, a few days after deleting the account and has announced that she will soon be dropping a song with Bruno Mars.

The Grammy award-winning rapper announced her return from retirement on her Instagram page on Thursday, February 14, 2019. According to her, she will be dropping a new song with Bruno Mars on Friday.

"Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars. # twogrammywinningartist 🏆🏆," she wrote.

We hope she has returned for good and won't be going back to any abrupt retirement anytime soon.

Recall that a few days ago, she deleted her Instagram page after calling out some online bullies.

Cardi B deleted her Instagram page not before blasting some people she perceived as online bullies a few days ago. The Grammy award-winning singer had taken to her Instagram page where she talked about all the negative comments she has been receiving since winning the ‘The Best Rap Album’ at the recently held 61st annual Grammys.

“It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else, that’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with and I don’t support that. However, I been taking a lot of shit today, I’m seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of s**t last night. And I’m sick of this s**t. I worked hard for my motherf**ing album.

She went on to detail the work that went into “Invasion of Privacy,” and emphasized that she recorded the album while pregnant.

“I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow,’ everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed.’ Now this year’s a f**king problem?” she said. “My album went two-time platinum, my n***-. And every chart that there was my album was always top 10. Number one album as well. I f**king worked my ass off, locked myself in the studio for three months, my n—-, then went to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, pregnant. Some songs couldn’t even get on the f—ing album because my nose was so f**king stuffy from my pregnancy. N**s couldn’t sleep, n***s couldn’t do s**t,” she concluded.