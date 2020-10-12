Nigerian singer, Burna Boy says his mother is recovering from surgery.

The music star made this known while responding to fans who requested his presence at the Port Harcourt branch of the #EndSars protest.

"Abeg come for the PH protest tomorrow Burna boy, join us," a fan tweeted.

The singer replied with a shocking response.

"Probably my BIGGEST frustration atm. But I have to stay here and make sure my mum recovers fully from her surgery. I dey wit una FULLY! ...Pls Dm @protectng2020 if you can volunteer to help at the ph protest #SARSMUSTEND," he tweeted.

The music star has joined other celebrities in the country to promote the #EndSars campaign which aimed at not only disbanding the Special Anti Robbery Squad and reforming the entire police force.