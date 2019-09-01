Popular cross dresser, Bobrisky has lamented over the loss of N19million which was spent on the 28th birthday party that the police stopped from taking place.

Bobrisky disclosed in a post on Snapchat.

“Over 19million just went like that lol. Thanks God for life,” Bobrisky wrote.

On Saturday, August 31, 2019, officers of the Lagos State Police Command stopped Bobrisky from holding the 28th birthday party that was scheduled to hold at two different venues.

Police officers in various operational vehicles stormed the event center in Lekki where the ceremony was scheduled to hold.

Bobrisky had scheduled the 28th birthday party to hold at Pearls Gardens in Lekki Phase 1 and Paradise Boat Club, Victoria Island.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana said the police acted on intelligence to seal the venues.

He said, “The operation is currently ongoing. It is true that we have sealed up the venue of the party based on some intelligence.

“Considering the pedigree of the celebrant, the event may likely cause a breach of public peace and it is expected that no immoral display should be allowed.

“To augment security at each of the venues, ACPOL Area ‘A’ Lion Building/SUPOL Victoria Island mobilise 50 men to provide security at Club DNA, No 76 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, opposite Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island and Paradise Boat Club, plot 8, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island.”