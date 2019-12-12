Venita Akpofure will definitely get a lot of her fans talking after they see her bikini body photos on Instagram.

The reality TV star and actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 12, 2019, where she shared some racy photos. If you didn't know that Venita has tattoos on her body, well you'd find out from these new photos.

"Milfin on One foot cus I'm bad like that.... *diddy voice* “take that, take that” she captioned one of the photos.

Obviously, Venita Akpofure has a body to die for and she isn't shy to show them off. Venita Akpofure was one of the housemates who took part in the last season of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show.

After her eviction from the house, she was a guest at Pulse, where she got to talk about her stay in the house.

Venita Akpofure's interview...

Venita's introduction into the house was felt as she got the housemates all pumped up with a whole new vibe like the 'Truth or Dare' session where we got to see the guys do stuff we never thought would go on live TV.[PULSE]

The beautiful ex-housemate visited Pulse studio on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, where she spoke about her exciting six weeks in the house. The Saturday night parties have always remained one of the most-watched and interesting part of the Big Brother Naija house. And Venita didn't fail to drop a major bombshell on what really goes down during the six Saturday nights she witnessed in the house.

"And I think all the viewers can attest to it, you cant hear what we say. At that point in the club, people exchange things. Last Saturday and I am going to believe that he was a bit drunk when he said it. For example, Frodd was like 'Kiss me now...are you not going to kiss me before the end of the..." so there were a lot of things even during the Munchit challenge, that was when Gedoni was like "I'm very attracted you...read complete interview.

Venita is the fifteenth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' season. She spent six weeks in the house with the other housemates. [PULSE]

