Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Venita Akpofure says many people on social media are deceptive.

The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

"Social media is very deceiving... got ppl lieing in layers like a wedding cake. Avoid me o. If u want to lie to the public in peace don’t add me inside. You will actually regret it," she tweeted.

"Too many ppl being deceptive about what they own or don’t own. Even age sef can’t be trusted again. I turned 34 a few days ago. There’s ppl that are 35 every year since I was 25, I’m this same Nigeria."

"Others forgot their peers are still alive n well in this world with school pictures of them sef as proof."

"Those ones are sweet 16 forever. When people confront me about why I don’t hide my age, my response is easy. I’m actually PROUD of myself at the age God gave me. I don’t even look my age. I have much to be thankful for."

"I’m sure one idiot will come n start claiming sub. Biko rest. I don’t know u in advance and my chest is full enough for me to own what I say. I don’t need you to Force it any direction. Thank you."

Akpofure is a popular British Nigerian actress, reality TV star, model and former video vixen.