Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Teddy A and his wife, Bam Bam are celebrating their first traditional wedding anniversary.

The reality TV stars took to their Instagram pages where they celebrated each other on their anniversary.

"Happy 1st Anniversary baby, I got you forever! ❤️ @bammybestowed," Teddy A wrote.

Bam Bam also celebrated her husband with a cute photo and a short message; "Happy First Tradversary Papi @iamteddya ❤️."

Happy wedding anniversary to the Adenibuyans from all of us at Pulse.

They welcomed their first child together in March 2020 [Instagram/IamTeddyA]

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their time at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

