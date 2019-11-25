One photo that will certainly get a lot of people talking today on social media is the throwback photo of Big Brother Naija's Tacha.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Monday, November 25, 2019, where she dropped the throwback photo. She went to caption the photo with a quote stating that it was her first studio photo session

"FIRST STUDIO PICTURE EVER. 2013 100lvl 17years old," she wrote.

Let's just say Tacha has always been one beautiful woman. Maybe Tacha's throwback photo will be a major motivation for so many people on this beautiful Monday.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the last edition of Big Brother Naija. Her stay in the house was marred with controversies. At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.

Her disqualification...

On Friday, September 27, 2019, Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem edition after a total of 89 days in the house. Tacha got into a fight with a fellow housemate, Mercy and the two almost exchanged blows early in the morning after the exercise routine.

Mercy and Tacha fight dirty after early morning exercise. [Twitter/BBNaija]

The two housemates kept shouting at each other and even during the conversation with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was in the house to announce the eviction of Cindy. Mercy, who was involved in the dirty fight also got two strikes from Biggie, who couldn't condone their indolence in the house.