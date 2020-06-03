Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi says she was raped at some point in her life.

The reality TV star shared the harrowing experience via her Twitter page on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

According to her, the reason she didn't report the rapist was because the one person she told about the incident, ended up blaming her for getting raped.

"#WhyIDidntReport - because he apologised right after. Because I made myself believe him being drunk was an excuse. Because the one person I did tell said I caused it. Because I felt dirty and ashamed. #WeAreTired," she tweeted.

"Yes, this did happen to me. I’m sharing in the hope that others will feel no shame in sharing what happened to them. Please don’t deflect or say it is not my story when it was already hard enough sharing it."

Khafi's tweets are coming on the heels of the recent protests over the rape and murder of a young student in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, May 30, 2020, a young lady, Uwa Omozuwa was murdered in Benin city.

Uwa was killed by some men after she was raped in Benin

The young lady was raped and died from injuries sustained at the premises of one of the branches of the RCCG, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill where she had gone to read.

She was a student at the University of Benin.