Looks like we won't be hearing the last of Gifty anytime soon since she showed off her daughter on Instagram as she has also come out to reveal that she is married.

While sharing a video of her daughter, Alisha and herself on Instagram on Tuesday December 18, 2018, the reality TV star gave a breakdown of how she found out she was pregnant to the time her daughter pronounced her first words.

"Being a Mom was always a Dream for me. When I was pronounced 2Months pregnant, I didn’t know when I started dancing. At exactly 5Months old, I stopped coming out (because my tummy was beginning to pop out) or have anything to do with the outside world, so for exact 4 Months, all I could do was to eat, sleep, wake up, watch cartoons, exercise a little bit(hahaha), at a point it became so frustrating, but the thought of me carrying an Angel in my tummy. Now That’s real Joy.

"My 9 months came, I was scared (because I’ve never given birth before, so I didn’t know how it was like..), all I could think of was GOD ALMIGHTY save me, with my Faith I gave birth like a Hebrew woman, a successful delivery, just a minute push.. At exactly 10 am, December 17th, 2017, In less than a Minute with 2 push, my Angel came out with an amazing cry, There was no cutting under me nor a CS, my husband(dad) and I took the Forceps from the doctor and cut your Umbilical Cord together, then the Doctor laid you on my bare skin, I was speechless, looking for the exact words to say to you till WE said the words together “WE LOVE YOU”. My pregnancy is one hell of a Story that will be told one day.

"At 7+ months, you said your 1st word “Momma”. Oh! It felt like I was just announced the new President of America🤣🤣. At 8+ Months you said “Dada”, oh the joy in his eyes was so Golden😍. Then, at 8months and some weeks, you said your 1st “bye bye”...You are my Life Alisha 🙏💋 I give you all my blessings my Daughter 💋. Mommy loves you always. I love you, honey💋," she wrote.

Ok, guys, Gifty says she is married and we all now know that Mr 2Kay is the father of her daughter. So one question that needs answering is, what is the relationship between these two? and maybe we might want to know if they are married. Recall Mr 2kay also shared a photo of Alisha on his Instagram page on her birthday where he too had cute words for her.

Gifty's 1-year-old daughter is Mr 2Kay's child

Hey, guys just so you know, we have another celebrity parents alert as Gifty's daughter who turned one today is actually Mr 2Kay's child.

Mr 2Kay on his Instagram page on Monday, December 17, 2018, posted a photo of the same child Gifty had posted on her own Instagram page. In his post, he had so many cute words to say about the adorable girl.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SUNSHINE... (ALISHA IS ONE TODAY ) daddy loves you so much. May God keep on Protecting u and showering His blessings on u endlessly. My little princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and u look so much like ur big brother #wealth #Alisha #GCBA #BETTERLIFE," he captioned the photo.