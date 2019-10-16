Tacha has revealed that the only person she was attracted to while in the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house was Biggie.

The 23-year-old social media influencer popular for her activities on Instagram and BBNaija made this revelation during an interview with Dot2un and Kemi Smallz on a radio show, Midday Oasis.

When asked who she was attracted to during her 89-day stay in the house, Tacha said, “I was attracted to Biggie. I was attracted to his voice and Biggie once turned me on. When Frodd won the Ultimate Veto Power and it was nomination night, he called Tacha and after calling other nominees, he called Tacha again and when I queried, he said, Tacha, no leave, no transfer and that turned me on. I was like wow, Biggie did that for me.”

Tacha was disqualified on the 89th day of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem while Mercy got two strikes after a bitter fight. [Africa Magic/ BBNaija]

Speaking on her stay in the house, Tacha said “I’ve learned a lot in the house. Biggie is incredible and I feel it’s a platform everyone should experience if they could. My highlight was going into the house, every process was deliberate.

“I am learning, I am 23, it’s not a reason, but I am learning not to pay attention to things that don’t matter and just walk away. I can be hot-headed… My energy in the house surprises me now, it’s not a good thing, but I’m learning.”

On what she loves about Davido to have gotten the OBO crest in between her boobs, Tacha said the singer’s drive and strength are what she loves and admires. “Yeah, I love Davido. David was the inspiration behind my having the OBO tattoo. You know David has this drive regardless of everything, he still has that drive and strength and it’s what I admire. I want to be Tacha that the world will know and still act like upcoming,” she told Dot2un.

Tacha survived 10 nominations and live evictions while she was in the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Tacha also revealed that she’s been listening to Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ as well as Rudeboy’s ‘Audio Money’. However, she says her favourite music act at the moment is Joeboy.

On the allegation that she snubbed Tuface during his visit to the house to celebrate his birthday, Tacha denied it saying she can’t even remember what happened but she’s certain she loves Tuface and wouldn’t snub him.

“I love Tuface, like in the house, we don’t get to see people and when people come in, it was a big deal. I think Biggie called and because I don’t want to be caught in an awkward position if he asks us to freeze, and I’m sure that was what happened. I haven’t seen the other videos but I was made to see the video because I didn’t snub Tuface, I love Tuface and I’m so sure I was the most excited seeing Tuface,” she said.

Tacha was disqualified from BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem after spending a total of 89 days in the house. She was one of the most controversial housemates during her stay and trended on several social media space.

Her disqualification was as a result of her altercation and physical violence with the eventual winner of the reality TV show, Mercy Eke.

Tacha told Do2tun and Kemi Smallz that she is cool with Mercy and it’s surprising they had that sad incident despite being cool with each other all through their stay in the house till the altercation.