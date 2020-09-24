Reality TV star, Ozo says one of his future plans is to be one day named the president of the world football body, FIFA.

The first-class economics graduate made this known exclusively to Pulse while answering questions about his future plans.

According to him, he wonders why no African has been able to officially chair the FIFA seat since it's inception.

During his stay in the house, Ozo's knowledge of the sports sector was admired by the housemates and viewers of the reality TV show [Instagram/OfficialOzo]

"I always ask myself why any African hasn't become FIFA president. Issa Hayatou was president but he was just interim when Sepp Blatter had some issues. So my goal in life is to become FIFA president one day," he said.

"And I want to do everything I can to work through sports development and talent development. And also I feel like sports and entertainment are intertwined. Many usually forget that there isn't really a huge discrepancy between sports and entertainment."

Ozo was the 14th housemate to be evicted from the fifth season of Big Brother Naija [Instagram/OfficialOzo]

"My dream is also to work in fashion as well. I mean everyone saw me wearing shorts. I always try to push the angle when it comes to fashion as well," he concluded.

The reality TV star was evicted from the show on Sunday, September 20, 2020, making him the 14th housemate to be evicted from the show.