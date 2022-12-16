5 Most Controversial Celeb Moments of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

As we wrap up the year 2022, we are taking a look at those moments that got everyone talking.

Below are the top five moments that got people talking online and offline, as selected by the Pulse Celebrity Desk:

James Brown’s leaked s*x tape

This year, James Brown joined the ranks of other famous people whose intimate records have been made public online, including BNXN (also known as Buju), Oxlade, and Tiwa Savage.

The short clip, which was first shared on Snapchat, circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms. For days, the influencer trended over his leaked bedroom affairs.

While the video made rounds online, many further questioned James Brown's alleged gender orientation in the wake of the leaked bedroom video of the famed crossdresser with a woman.

Ooni of Ife Married 6 wives in less than 2 months

The Monarch broke the internet when he married six wives between September and October 2022.

He married Mariam Anako, an Ebira of Kogi State origin, on September 6, 2022. Then, Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda, an Ondo indigene, was betrothed to him on September 7, 2022.

Thereafter, he married Tobi Phillips, an Okitipupa, Ondo State native, as his third wife on October 9, 2022. On October 14, 2022, he married Ashley Afolashade Adegoke, an Ile-Ife princess, as his fourth wife.

And then, on October 20, 2022, he married yet another Ile-Ife princess, Ronke Ademiluyi, as his fifth wife. Asake Temitope Morenike Adesegun became Ooni's sixth wife on October 24, 2022.

This got a lot of people talking online, with memes surfacing to make fun of the situation.

Oxlade’s s*x tape got leaked

Singer Oxlade set social media on fire in February after his s*x tape was leaked on social media.

At the time, it was the main talking point on most social media platforms in Nigeria. While some people scolded the singer, others praised him for his sexual prowess.

In a post shared via his Twitter on Saturday, February 2, 2022, the music star later apologised to his fans and the lady in the video.

It was also gathered that the singer and the lady in the video had a huge fight resulting from the leaked video.

Wizkid says rap is dead

Wizkid, the Grammy-winning Nigerian megastar, caused a major stir after stating in an interview with the British 10 magazine that he does not listen to rap because he believes it is boring and dead.

Although it came later in the year, this moment witnessed many comments from popular rappers, movie stars, up-and-coming rappers, critics, etc. reacting to the artist’s comment.

Rapper Oladips was first to call the singer out over his comments with a diss track; other rappers like MI later commented on the issue, which saw a number of rappers like Dandizzy, Kabex, Mr Gbafun, and many other up-and-coming rappers release freestyles saying the music genre is alive.

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan’s marital woes

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her husband, Opeyemi Falegan sparked a lot of conversation on the internet this year when they split.

According to several reports circulating at the time, the marriage crashed over infidelity allegations. Falegan disclosed that he has a name to maintain and would never want to associate himself with anyone who would dent his image.

The actress later shared a post on her Instagram stories in which she denied being dumped. According to her, she walked away from the marriage.

The development led to bantering online between the ex-couple, with them shading one another with posts, interview comments, etc.

BONUS

Portable’s Headies and One Million Boys saga

The street-hop artist has made headlines for many controversial reasons, including falling out with many of his benefactors.

He caused a stir on the internet when he released a video claiming that he started the notorious One-Million Boys cult group before he later apologised for his statement.

He also gained attention online when he threatened whoever won the 2022 Headies award over him after receiving two nominations.