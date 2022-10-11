RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

James Brown’s leaked s*x tape storms social media

Babatunde Lawal

The influencer has stated numerous times that he is straight but prefers to dress like a woman.

James Brown joins the ranks of other famous people whose intimate records have been made public online, including BNXN (also known as Buju), Oxlade, and Tiwa Savage.

The short clip which was first shared on Snapchat, has circulated into Twitter, and other social media platforms. James Brown is presently trending on social media as a result of his bedroom affairs raking the internet last night.

With the video making rounds online, many have further questioned James Brown's alleged gender orientation in the wake of the leaked bedroom video of the famed cross-dresser with a woman.

The crossdresser, also known as the Princess of Africa, has severally given assertions that he is straight, but a lot of people seem to not believe him. So, when the video of him having s*x with a woman surfaced on the internet, it sparked mixed reactions from fans and everyone at large

Also, netizens have questioned the brand influencer's HIV status in the wake of the disclosure of a video showing James Brown indulging in unprotected copulation, and many have dug out interview tapes in which he acknowledged his condition.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

