Oladips calls Wizkid 'Mr. She tell me say,' in new diss freestyle video

In his comment, Wizkid opined that rappers were all rapping on similar beats while delivering similar flows.

"I don’t listen to rap – that shit is boring to me. It’s dead now, it’s tired. These guys do the same shit, rap on the same beats and the same flows."

Nigerian Street-hop act Oladips has not taken kindly to Wizkid's comment and he took to his Instagram page to deliver direct a diss to the megastar.

In the video, Oladips refers to Wizkid as "Mr. She tell me say" in mockery of his signature line. He also mocked Wizkid's uneventful signing of Terri to his Starboy record label.

While freestyling to the beat of Kanye West's 'Good Morning,' Oladips asked Wizkid when last he helped a rapper before admonishing him to desist from making debasing towards rappers.