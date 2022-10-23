RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ooni of Ife set to marry 6th wife in 2 months

The wedding is set to take place on Monday according to reports.

The wedding bells was rang by the the Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

According to the announcement, all is set for the monarch's wedding to his sixth wife, Temitope Adesegun, on Monday, October 24, 2022.

This is coming less than a week after Oba Ogunwusi married his fifth wife and founder of African Fashion Week, Ronke Ademiluyi, in a ceremony held on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Pulse reports that Olori Ademiluyi is the great-granddaughter of the 48th Ooni of Ife, Ajagun Ademiluyi.

According to Olafare's post, the Ooni’s sixth wife-to-be, Adesegun, is a princess who hails from Ijebu land.

In the Facebook post, Olafare wrote, “Olori Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi an Ijebu Princess cum Ile-Ife Queen.

“Tomorrow is the D-day.”

Ooni's weddings: It would be recalled that the revered monarch's former (third) wife, Naomi Silekunola, announced that her marriage to the monarch was over in December 2021.

The Ooni of Ife and the former queen got married about three years ago and have a son together.

Ooni has been married to other women including Adebukola Bombata the Ooni of Ife's recorded first wife who divorced the king shortly after he ascended the throne.

However, after the crash of his marriage to Silekunola, the monarch has since married five women in less than two months.

The queens are; Mariam Anako, who is now his wife, September 6, 2022; Elizabeth Akinmudai and Tobiloba Philips, October 9, 2022, Ashley Adegoke, October 14, 2022 and Ronke Ademiluyi, October 20, 2022.

