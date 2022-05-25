Portable threatens whoever wins Headies award ahead of him

According to the controversial artist, his single 'Zazuu Zeh' is far popular than other songs on the list. Portable also claims to be more widely known on the street compared to his fellow nominees.

He went on further to say that should he fail to win, he will kill whoever pips him to the awards.

It's unlikely that other nominees in the Rookie of the year and the Street hop song categories will take Portable's threat seriously.

Portable will be hoping to pip other newbies to the Rookie of the year prize and he will be facing stiff competition from other street jams for the Street hop single of the year.