In the video now circulating on social media, the street pop act sat shirtless in a car while explaining in Yoruba why he deserved to win over the other nominees.
Portable threatens whoever wins Headies award ahead of him
'Zazuu Zeh' crooner Portable took to his Instagram page to threaten whoever wins2022 Headies award over him after bagging two nominations.
According to the controversial artist, his single 'Zazuu Zeh' is far popular than other songs on the list. Portable also claims to be more widely known on the street compared to his fellow nominees.
He went on further to say that should he fail to win, he will kill whoever pips him to the awards.
It's unlikely that other nominees in the Rookie of the year and the Street hop song categories will take Portable's threat seriously.
Portable will be hoping to pip other newbies to the Rookie of the year prize and he will be facing stiff competition from other street jams for the Street hop single of the year.
Portable as well curious fans will have to wait till September 4th 2022 when the fifteenth Headies award will hold on in Atlanta Georgia to know if he will be walking away with a plaque or making other plans.
