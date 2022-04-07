Nkechi Blessing's marriage reportedly crashes

According to several reports, the marriage crashed over infidelity allegations.

However, the movie star's estranged husband, Falegan may have confirmed the end of their marriage after he went live on Instagram.

In the live video, the politician disclosed that he has a name to maintain and would never want to associate himself with anyone that would dent his image.

The actress later shared a post on her Instagram Stories she denied being dumped. According to her, she did the walking away from the marriage.

"The one wen I nor like na if you lie say you leave me. Nobody ever does...I simply take a walk and not say my side of the story cus really its not worth it. Say all you want to say but you see lie? We wear same trousers, na there you go vex me," she wrote.

Blessing later took to her Instagram Live where she started off by mocking those spreading the rumours that she's a lesbian.

She later broke down in tears as she swore for the blogger behind the reports that she cheated on her husband.

She disclosed that she was going to curse the blogger for twenty-one days.

The actress first revealed back in 2020 about her plans to get married.

“As regards marriage, of course, it will happen this year and plans are ongoing already. However, relocating is not in my plans because I still have a vibrant career in Nigeria,” she said.